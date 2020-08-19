RebelGrove - Reflective Corral happy to have fresh start at Ole Miss

OXFORD — Matt Corral admitted Wednesday that he thought about transferring at times last season.

However, he said that wasn’t the plan, even if Ole Miss hadn’t moved on from Matt Luke last November.

Of course, Ole Miss did make a change at the top of its football program after the Rebels went 4-8 in 2019, hiring Lane Kiffin away from Florida Atlantic in early December.

“Kiffin was a big cherry on top for me, personally,” Corral said. “But as far as transferring, was it ever in my mind? Of course, it was in my mind, but I didn’t want to have to deal with all that extra stuff and everything that came with. I knew what I had in front of me. I know what I can do better. I knew where I went wrong last year.”

Corral’s redshirt freshman season was a bit of a nightmare. He played in 10 games, starting four. He threw for 1,362 yards and six touchdowns, but he was replaced by and overshadowed by John Rhys Plumlee, who electrified crowds and pundits with his feet. Plumlee rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding four passing touchdowns.

A year — and a new offense — later, Corral is focusing on the process, not who’s grabbing the headlines.

“I don’t really pay attention to any of that,” Corral said. “I worry about myself when it comes to that kind of stuff. I focus on myself. It’s not a competition. I’m competing with myself.

“It’s a really good feeling starting fresh, having a new mindset. Everything is a clean slate. We’re starting from the beginning again and working our way up. The coaches have done a great job of breaking us down and building us up as a unit.”

Corral isn’t hesitant to perform an autopsy of sorts on his performance last season. It’s something he did quite frequently last fall as things spiraled from bad to worse.

“For me personally, it wasn’t working,” Corral said. "I wasn’t successful last year. Why? That’s what I asked myself. Why wasn’t this working? What did I do wrong? I came down to my work ethic. It takes a lot of sacrifices when you realize that you have to do what you have to do, but at the end, it’s not a sacrifice. It’s an investment for what you’re doing in the future. Honestly, the team as a whole has taken a big leap from last year to this year as far as that goes.

“I thought I was working hard last year. I thought I was. Doing what we had to do with what was, like, we were supposed to do the extra stuff. The quarterbacks are supposed to be the last ones to leave. They’re supposed to be the first ones (to arrive). I think as a unit we’ve done a helluva job this year. By far, this is the hardest I’ve ever worked since I was trying to earn a scholarship.”

Corral didn’t use names when asked about last season, but it was clear he much prefers the offense being installed by Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby over the one Rich Rodriguez operated last fall.

“It’s not that it was difficult” Corral said, referring to Rodriguez’s system. “We weren’t taught in-depth (compared to) what we are doing now.

“It’s definitely different (now). The terminology, of course, is different. The reason we do things is different. But I think the thing we can take away from this year is we understand why we’re doing what we’re doing as a quarterback. We know why we’re reading the single-side safety. We know why we’re reading the C-gap. We know why when they go off three-down, we have to read the C-gap. It’s just having an understand of why we’re doing things and why they’re calling the plays and where the coaches want the ball, I think that’s what is so good about this system in my opinion.”

Rodriguez was run-heavy last season. Kiffin and Lebby, it seems, would prefer to have more balance and use the passing game as much more of a weapon.

“I think everybody is really excited to get a little more variety to the offense,” Plumlee said. “I feel like last year sometimes we could be one-dimensional. I think this upcoming year we’re going to turn some heads for sure.”

Plumlee said he believes he’s improved in the passing game. He said Lebby has forced he, Corral and all the other quarterbacks to clean up their footwork.

“Me learning from them has helped me a whole lot for sure,” Plumlee said. “It’s definitely about working on getting better at different aspects of the game. …I’m sure at some point, I will break away on a pass play and get outside the tackles and use my legs, but it’s good to be able to sit in there and throw it around too.”

Each morning, the quarterbacks assemble around 5:30 and start their day with a film session. It started as a meeting with just Plumlee and Corral, but now the rest of the room is there as well.

“It just started with us and it was this ripple effect throughout the whole quarterback room and everybody starting doing it and it’s a normal thing now,” Corral said. “It’s little things like that are going to make the difference.

“We really try to keep it not going against each other. We really try to focus on ourselves and get better on ourselves and what we need to work on as a group mentally. Personally, it would be like, one day I messed up my drops (or) I messed up my pocket movement. (Plumlee) would be the same thing and it would be finishing the throw. Those three things, taking them out to practice and applying them from the meetings out to the practice, that’s where we’re taking the steps forward.”