Relationships, family feel pull Trigg to Ole Miss
It was a hectic, frustrating month or so, but Michael Trigg Jr. has found his new college home.
The former USC tight end will fly out of his hometown of Tampa, Fla., Sunday morning. Before the sun sets, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder will be in Oxford, Miss., ready to begin classes and join the Ole Miss football program Monday morning.
"It's been a little bit aggravating," Trigg's mother, Tywanca Trigg, said with a laugh Saturday afternoon. "But I'm definitely glad he's going to be a little bit closer to home. I like the college city vibe better than California. ...I've learned a lot in the past month."
Her son entered the transfer portal after USC hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over the Trojans' program. The first school that came to the family's collective mind was Ole Miss, in large part because of the presence of former USC assistant John David Baker at Ole Miss.
"I believe in relationships," Trigg's father, Michael Trigg Sr., said.
"Big Mike" also believed in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, specifically for his proficiency both with the passing game and also in using the tight end in his offense. His son wants to one day win the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's best tight end, and the family believed Kiffin, Baker and Co. provided the best route to that accomplishment.
"There were other SEC schools coming with bigger (NIL) deals, but based on the presentation, Ole Miss was where he needed to be," Trigg Sr. said. "I told him if he stayed humble and worked hard, it would come full circle."
Trigg hasn't played since Oct. 9, but his knee, his father said, is 100 percent.
"He's ready to go," Trigg Sr. said. "I wanted him here with me in Tampa. He did his (physical therapy) here. He'll probably have to ease out of the gate at first, but he's ready to go."
Trigg Sr. said Kiffin asked him how his son handled tough coaching. He said the family embraces it, knowing no one can be tougher on Trigg than his dad.
"Pressure makes diamonds," Trigg Sr. said, adding that his son will also have an opportunity to play basketball at Ole Miss. "I've seen him on some big stages and it's a great thing to see."
While Trigg Sr. focused on football, Tywanca focused on fit. On the official visit to Oxford, her son told her he liked the small, college-town feel. She told her son it reminded her of her hometown of Fort Valley, Ga.
"I was glad Michael got to experience that," Tywanca said. "Everyone was so warm. It felt like family instantly."
Trigg will join his former USC teammate, quarterback Jaxson Dart, in Oxford. Dart made his plans to transfer to Ole Miss official on Saturday as well. The final day to add a class at Ole Miss is Monday.
Both Trigg and Dart will go through spring drills at Ole Miss. Both are expected to push for major roles in Ole Miss' offense in 2022.