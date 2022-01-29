Relationships, family feel pull Trigg to Ole Miss

It was a hectic, frustrating month or so, but Michael Trigg Jr. has found his new college home.

The former USC tight end will fly out of his hometown of Tampa, Fla., Sunday morning. Before the sun sets, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder will be in Oxford, Miss., ready to begin classes and join the Ole Miss football program Monday morning.

"It's been a little bit aggravating," Trigg's mother, Tywanca Trigg, said with a laugh Saturday afternoon. "But I'm definitely glad he's going to be a little bit closer to home. I like the college city vibe better than California. ...I've learned a lot in the past month."

Her son entered the transfer portal after USC hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over the Trojans' program. The first school that came to the family's collective mind was Ole Miss, in large part because of the presence of former USC assistant John David Baker at Ole Miss.

"I believe in relationships," Trigg's father, Michael Trigg Sr., said.

"Big Mike" also believed in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, specifically for his proficiency both with the passing game and also in using the tight end in his offense. His son wants to one day win the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's best tight end, and the family believed Kiffin, Baker and Co. provided the best route to that accomplishment.