Ole Miss is at the halfway point of the SEC season and needs a much better second half to get into NCAA Tournament contention. The Rebels are 20-16 overall and 5-10 in the SEC following a series win over Mississippi State.

The remaining SEC schedule includes home series against Alabama (23) and Texas A&M (2) and road weekends with Georgia (10), Auburn (35) and LSU (46). RPIs are in parentheses.

Here’s a snapshot of Ole Miss’ resume to date:

Record: 20-16

SEC Record: 5-10

RPI: 27

SOS: 3

Non-con RPI: 28

Non-con SOS: 70

Vs. Top 25: 3-9

Vs. Top 50: 4-9

Vs. 51-100: 2-1

Vs. 101-199: 13-6

Vs. 200+: 1-0

Analysis: The overall record and conference record are obvious negatives for the Rebels, while the metrics are pretty favorable, especially for a would-be bubble team if Ole Miss can get in that position.

No SEC team has ever gotten into the NCAA Tournament with more than 17 regular season conference losses. Mississippi State got in at 12-17 in 2006 with 37 total wins, and Alabama got in at 12-17 in 2021 after a 2-2 showing in Hoover and with the No. 22 RPI.

Since 2002, teams with 14 conference wins — including the SEC Tournament and midweek games against SEC teams — have reached the NCAA Tournament at a 46 percent clip. Fifteen all-inclusive wins are at 65 percent, and teams with those wins and a top-30 RPI are perfect except for 2002 Ole Miss back when missing the SEC Tournament was looked at as a season killer.

South Carolina in 2017 is an odd outlier, missing the tournament at 16 total SEC wins and a No. 32 RPI. The Gamecocks were 13-17 and then won three games in Hoover.

LSU, in 2011, went 13-17 and was left out with the No. 28 RPI, but that was before 12 teams made the SEC Tournament. North Carolina, in 2016, is the most notable national snub, getting left out with the No. 19 RPI.

In short, Ole Miss needs to get to 13 wins in regular season SEC play, going at least 8-7 the rest of the way to have a puncher’s chance. Then, Hoover and the Governor’s Cup are also historically critical when trying to reach these thresholds listed above.

The Rebels’ resume is bolstered by the lack of really bad teams. Ole Miss has just one game against teams outside the top 200 in RPI, though North Alabama will make it two next week.

Florida is the only other SEC team who has played fewer than five of those games, and most teams have played eight or more, with Alabama all the way up at 12.

Ole Miss opponents High Point, Memphis, Arkansas State and ULM are all between 155-185, so the Rebels need those teams to not fall into the 200s. Austin Peay is the outlier currently at 205.

The Rebels have a path, but they must be more consistent for it to matter. That starts this weekend at Georgia, where the Bulldogs are 22-2 at home.

For the real postseason to be realistic, counting Hoover and the midweek versus MSU, Ole Miss needs to beat SEC teams at least nine more times.