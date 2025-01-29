RGTV: Beard, Pedulla discuss Rebels' win over Texas

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, guard Sean Pedulla and Texas coach Rodney Terry met with the media Wednesday night following the 23rd-ranked Rebels' 72-69 win over the Longhorns at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.
It's time for the penultimate edition of Season 5 of The Butcher vs. The Dance instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market
Ole Miss released its financial report for FY24 this week. Head inside for a summary.
Ole Miss' offense went stagnant in the final four minutes Wednesday and Texas A&M made the Rebels pay
Jameson Powell, a 4-star WR, committed to Ole Miss over Arizona, Washington and USC.
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 306.
