OXFORD -- Ole Miss hits the road on Saturday for the first time this season when the Rebels face No. 16 Memphis at FedExForum.

Tip-off is set for noon. The Tigers will be without James Wiseman, who is suspended for 12 games due to receiving improper benefits.

The game at Memphis is the first of a four-game stretch against tougher competition. The Rebels (4-0) head to Brooklyn next week and will face Penn State and Syracuse or Oklahoma State and then return home to face Butler on Dec. 3.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and senior guard Breein Tyree discussed those topics and more Thursday.