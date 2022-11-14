OXFORD -- Forty-eight hours later, disappointment lingered, but for Ole Miss veterans AJ Finley and Nick Broeker, they've been around long enough to know one loss can turn into two if teams don't flush it and move on.

That was the message inside the program following the Rebels' 30-24 loss to Alabama this past Saturday, one that killed Ole Miss' title hopes.

The Rebels (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) play their regular season road finale at Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

Finley and Broeker met with the media Monday to discuss those topics and more.