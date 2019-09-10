OXFORD -- MoMo Sanogo suffered a leg injury on the fourth play of Ole Miss' 31-17 win over Arkansas this past Saturday night.

That meant a fast adjustment for Ole Miss inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. It also put a spring and fall camp's preparations to the test, as the Rebels were forced to move on without one of the leaders of its defense and the most vocal linebacker on the field.

Koonz discussed those things and more Tuesday night following the Rebels' practice. Ole Miss entertains Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at 3 p.m.