OXFORD -- New Ole Miss linebackers coach Jon Sumrall inherited an inexperienced group lacking both success and confidence.

The former Troy assistant has worked with his new charges this spring, starting from the ground and building his way up. Sumrall said Wednesday he's been pleased with what he's seen so far this spring, both from veterans such as Detric Bing-Dukes and from younger players such as Mohamed Sonogo, Josh Clarke and Zikerrion Baker.

Following Wednesday's practice, Sumrall discussed his group and also talked about what he looks for in a linebacker on the recruiting trail.