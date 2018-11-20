OXFORD -- Jordan Ta'amu arrived in Oxford just hoping for a chance to compete.

He'll leave as one of the more beloved and admired players in recent Rebel history, remembered as the guy who stayed when Shea Patterson left.

Ta'amu still has one game left in Oxford, of course, and he'll try to end his Ole Miss career with a win in the Egg Bowl when the Rebels face Mississippi State Thursday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ta'amu talked about those topics and more earlier this week.