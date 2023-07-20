Do you hate losing games? Do you hate losing players? Do you hate paying for your insurance? If you said yes to those questions, Davey Farris can help. Davey has partnered with the Grove Collective and will be donating 20 percent of all commissions and 10 percent of all renewals on both personal and commercial insurance policies. Davey and HillCo Insurance are sponsoring RebelGrove.com's and MPW Digital’s coverage of SEC Media Days from the Grand Hyatt Regency in downtown Nashville. Davey can service customers in all 50 states and he’s dedicated to making sure Ole Miss athletics succeeds in this era of college sports. Contact Davey Farris at 214-715-7247 or via email at DFarris@hillcoinsurance.com.

Quinshon Judkins

NASHVILLE —Quinshon Judkins is just a sophomore, but he’s already a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the faces of the Southeastern Conference. He was one of three players joining Lane Kiffin representing Ole Miss on Thursday. Judkins was asked what he’s working on in terms of improvement as he gets ready for his second college season, one that begins on Sept. 2 when the Rebels entertain Mercer in Oxford. Just continuing to work hard, remain humble, do what got me here,” Judkins said. “Keeping the main thing the main thing. I think as far as being the best you can, doing everything in your power to make your game better and perfect your craft. I think that's the only thing that you can control. Judkins also discussed a myriad of other topics Thursday.

Johnson healthy, eager to lead: Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson said he’s fully healthy after missing the spring. He also had high praise for new defensive coordinator Pete Golding, adding that he expects the Rebels’ defense to be a strong one this fall. “Pete, I like him a lot,” Johnson said, referring to the former Alabama defensive coordinator. “He’s funny. If you didn't know, he's a pretty funny guy. I really like him, how particular in detail he is in the defense. But he doesn’t stray away from at the end of the day we just playing ball, play the game you love, play hard, play fast, play physical. That will take care of the majority of our problems, take care of the majority of things. That's the main thing. “My role, I feel like I'm going to be moving a lot more, might be dropping back some, coming off the edge like I usually do. It's going to be a lot more fun for me, just the D-line in general.”