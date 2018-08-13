Ticker
RGTV: Kermit Davis wraps up Canada, looks aheads to preseason

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis looks on during one of the Rebels' workouts in Canada last week.
Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics
Neal McCready • RebelGrove.com
OXFORD -- Kermit Davis wrapped up his first road trip as Ole Miss' coach on Friday when the Rebels returned to Mississippi after six days in Canada.

Ole Miss won three of the four games it played against Canadian teams, but Davis was looking for results deeper and more meaningful than exhibition wins and losses -- especially coaching a new team that features so many fresh, young faces.

Davis talked about the trip north of the border, his roster and more during a media opportunity Monday.

