RGTV: Kiffin, Corral address media as new season nears

OXFORD -- Ole Miss opened fall camp on Sunday and practiced again Monday before meeting with the local media.

With four weeks left before the Rebels meet Louisville in Atlanta for the Sept. 6 season opener, there's plenty of work left to be done and position battles to be held. However, both coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral seemed pleased with the Rebels' progress so far, including Ole Miss' reaching 100 percent vaccination status entering the start of practice.