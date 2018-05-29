Video courtesy Anthony Dasher, UGASports.com.

DESTIN, Florida -- Ole Miss coach Matt Luke met with the media during a break from his agenda at the Southeastern Conference spring meetings in Destin, Fla., Monday, addressing issues both on and off the field, some pertaining to the Rebels and some not.



Luke talked about his thoughts on transfers, legalized sports gambling, offseason scout work, handling multiple quarterbacks, Phillip Fulmer and more.