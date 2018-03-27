OXFORD -- Matt Luke caught himself cheering for the defense during Ole Miss' scrimmage this past Saturday, a new experience for a coach who has spent his entire career on the offensive side of the football.

It's easy to forget this is Luke's first spring as a head coach after he led Ole Miss to a 6-6 mark as interim coach last fall, but Luke laughed about the sensation of rooting for what was once the enemy at times this spring.

Luke also talked about what he saw and didn't see Saturday and discussed what he's looking for from his team as it passes the midpoint of spring drills and continues toward the April 7 Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.