Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 19:14:32 -0500') }} football Edit

RGTV: Metcalf: No limit for Ole Miss' offensive potential

Iss6pqsdirgdgrouoveg
Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with teammates following his first-quarter touchdown Saturday in the Rebels' 47-27 win over Texas Tech in Houston.
USA Today Sports
Neal McCready • RebelGrove.com
Publisher

OXFORD -- DK Metcalf caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Houston, but the Rebels' junior wide receiver was most excited about Scottie Phillips' 204-yard rushing performance.

Why? Well, if Phillips and the Ole Miss running game can be proficient, the Rebels' offense might be very difficult for opponents to handle.

Metcalf talked about the win over Texas Tech, his game, Phillips' performance and the offense's potential following Tuesday's practice in Oxford.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}