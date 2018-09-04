OXFORD -- DK Metcalf caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Houston, but the Rebels' junior wide receiver was most excited about Scottie Phillips' 204-yard rushing performance.

Why? Well, if Phillips and the Ole Miss running game can be proficient, the Rebels' offense might be very difficult for opponents to handle.

Metcalf talked about the win over Texas Tech, his game, Phillips' performance and the offense's potential following Tuesday's practice in Oxford.