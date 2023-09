OXFORD -- No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) opens Southeastern Conference play Saturday afternoon at 2:30 against No. 13 Alabama (2-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Rebels practiced in full pads on Tuesday, getting tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receivers Zakhari Franklin and Tre Harris back on the field, in differing capacities. Harris was wearing a black (no-contact) jersey during the portion of practice open to media.

Afterwards, Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues, defensive back Daijahn Anthony and offensive lineman Victor Curne spoke to the media about the Rebels' preparations for Saturday's showdown against Nick Saban and Alabama.