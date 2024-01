OXFORD -- With a record crowd looking on, Ole Miss outlasted arch-rival Mississippi State Tuesday night, 86-82.

It was a signature win for first-year Ole Miss coach Chris Beard, who guided the Rebels to a win despite his team being out-rebounded and out-shot from the field, 3-point line and the free throw line. Ole Miss committed just seven turnovers and recorded 12 steals, doing just enough to send a raucous crowd home from the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss happy.

Afterwards, Beard and guards Jaylen Murray and TJ Caldwell discussed the Rebels' win.