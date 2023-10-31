OXFORD — Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins, defensive lineman JJ Pegues and defensive back John Saunders Jr. met with the media Tuesday as the 12th-ranked Rebels (7-1 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference) prepare for Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2).

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Watkins discussed his hand injury, his relationship with quarterback Jaxson Dart, Texas A&M’s defense, his return for the Auburn game and more. He also recalled the story of his Saturday morning “audition” in Montgomery when he proved to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin that he could play even with a cast on his hand.

“I just felt like it would be better if I were out there with my guys or sitting on the sideline or even sitting at home,” Watkins said.

Watkins also discussed the Rebels’ mindset this season as it approaches the stretch run.

“From a team aspect, I think we are a way better team this year than we were last year because we play as one,” Watkins said.

Pegues discussed his play in the Rebels’ goal-line package versus Vanderbilt, the Rebels’ improvement at defensive line, Ole Miss’ focus on nothing but the next opponent and more.

Saunders discussed the Aggies’ offensive weapons, his transition to playing in the SEC and also to safety and more.