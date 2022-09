OXFORD -- Ole Miss turned its attention Monday to Saturday's 6 p.m. date against Central Arkansas (ESPN+).

The Rebels (1-0) opened the season this past Saturday with a 28-10 win over Troy. Central Arkansas (0-1) lost its opener to Missouri State.

On Monday, Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and defensive back Tysheem Johnson met with the local media to discuss the win over the Trojans and preview Saturday's meeting with the Bears.