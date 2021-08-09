RGTV: Rebels' veteran leaders feeling optimistic about 2021 season

OXFORD -- Ben Brown and Jaylon Jones are familiar faces in the Manning Center.

They've been through NCAA sanctions, a coaching change, losing seasons, an Outback Bowl victory and a worldwide pandemic during their time at Ole Miss.

Now, as they prepare for the 2021 season, they're leaders on their respective sides of the football, hoping to inspire teammates and guide Ole Miss to a run at the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

They both discussed the early phases of fall camp, their respective roles and more on Monday.