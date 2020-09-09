RebelGrove - RGTV: Recovered from COVID-19, Rebels' Finley focused on prominent role

OXFORD — It’s been a preseason A.J. Finley won’t ever forget.

Ole Miss’ sophomore defensive back had barely gotten started with preseason work when he was sidelined with COVID-19. Suddenly a victim of a global pandemic, the Mobile, Alabama, native was forced to sit in quarantine while his teammates prepared for the upcoming season.

“You have to sit at home,” Finley said. “You can’t do anything. Basically, you sit at home. All you can do is watch film, join the meetings on Zoom and really just watch film the whole time.”

Finley quarantined 14 days. After his bloodwork and heart were checked and cleared, he was eased back into practice.

“I was so bored at home,” Finley said. “I think I got stir-crazy.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Finley played in all 12 games last season, recording 16 tackles. He was also a standout on special teams. This season, Finley figures to play a more prominent role, so the disrupted preseason wasn’t exactly ideal.

“I feel like it’s been a very challenging camp,” Finley said. “Myself, I was out, so I feel like it puts a strain on guys and makes them have to work harder.

“It really hasn’t set me back, but coming back, I really had to get back into shape. I feel like I had to focus on that but I feel like I’m back to that right now.”

Of course, there’s a bright side to having had the virus and recovering from it — herd immunity. Southeastern Conference teams will test for COVID-19 on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays this season, but Finley — and other SEC players who have tested positive and recovered — won’t have to go through that process for three months.

“I’m kind of happy I don’t have to get tested for three months,” Finley said.

Finley discussed those topics, the Rebels’ defense this season and more with the media via Zoom Tuesday. The video is below.