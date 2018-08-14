OXFORD -- Ole Miss has several possible contributors in its running backs room.

Another, D'Vaughn Pennamon, is recovering from a severe knee injury suffered last November against Texas A&M.

The player in that room with the most immediate upside, quite possibly, is junior college transfer Scottie Phillips, and through two weeks of fall camp, Phillips appears to be living up to the hype and meeting expectations.

He talked about those topics and more following Monday's practice.