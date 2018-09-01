HOUSTON -- Scottie Phillips' debut was an overwhelming success, as the junior college transfer rushed for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries in Ole Miss' 47-27 win over Texas Tech Saturday at NRG Stadium.

Phillips had touchdown runs of 39 and 65 yards to pace the Rebels. It was the most yards ever gained by an Ole Miss player making his debut. The 200-plus-yard performance was the 10th in Ole Miss history, the first since Brandon Bolden eclipsed that mark in 2010 against Fresno State.

For his efforts, Phillips earned Strategic Partners & Media Player of the Game honors. He spoke with the media outside the Ole Miss locker room Saturday afternoon.