OXFORD -- Ole Miss will be limited on the defensive side of the field in the first half of Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Linebacker Jacquez Jones and defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale will have to sit out the first half against the Aggies after being ejected for targeting penalties in the second half of the Rebels' loss at Missouri this past weekend.

Donta Evans will start in place of Jones Saturday. He spoke to media following Tuesday's practice, as did defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running back Scottie Phillips.

Requests to speak to quarterback Matt Corral were denied.

Kickoff Saturday is 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.