FARRELL'S VIEW: YES

"It’s so hard to find defensive tackles that are elite these days, but Jackson is one of those guys. He may not be a natural pass rusher and is more a run-stuffer and a guy who holds up blockers, but the push he gets in the middle disrupts quarterbacks consistently. He has some things to work on like most defensive tackles, especially being consistent and playing with a higher motor, but overall he’s rare enough to be a five-star defensive tackle and will be a monster in college."

SIMMONS' VIEW: NO

"Jackson has definitely flashed five-star ability, but does he play that way consistently and does he project as that type of player on the next level? There are still some questions out there. Jackson is a big body in the middle that draws a lot of attention, but does he make enough plays to be that five-star defensive tackle?

"He is strong at the point of attack and he does free up others around him, but I would like to see him make a bigger impact on a regular basis. There is no doubt that he is talented, very talented, but is he a top-20 prospect in the country? This will be a big off-season to show that he can dominate consistently."