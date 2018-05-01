Kermit Davis has been hot on the recruiting trail since taking over at Ole Miss. Over the weekend, the Rebels made noise with a commitment from four-star power forward

Blake Hinson. Tuesday, another Rivals150 prospect announced his intention to play college basketball in Oxford, Miss. asRodney Howardselected Ole Miss.

“It was because of the coaching staff,” Howard said of why he decided to pick Ole Miss.

Howard, a class of 2019 post player, first secured an offer from Davis at Middle Tennessee. As soon as his staff transitioned to Ole Miss, they once again issued the Georgia native a scholarship offer to play for them.