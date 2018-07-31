Rivals250 Ark. OT Darius Thomas commits to Ole Miss over UGA, others
On Monday, Ole Miss added their eighth commitment of the 2019 class on the offensive line when Jonesboro (Ark.) Darius Thomas joined the class.
Thomas chose Ole Miss over other offers from UGA, Arkansas, and Memphis among several others.
He is the 27th commitment of the 2019 class.
While the OL class is now at eight commitments, at least from a rating standpoint, Thomas is by far the highest rated of the group.
If you made me guess, I would expect him to be the one most likely to slide into Greg Little's role next season, but that day is still a long ways off, and Caleb Etienne could have something to say about that.