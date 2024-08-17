A decision is in for one of the nation's best backs in the 2025 class. Four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight committed to Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels beat out Auburn, Alabama, Miami and Tennessee for the No. 7-ranked RB in the Rivals250 for this cycle. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Canada totes the rock at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, where he picked up his first scholarship as an underclassman from none other than Kevin Smith and the Rebels. That bond has grown even stronger in the ensuing few months. "They were the first people that took a chance on a young Canadian running back before the other 40-plus schools rolled in," Mills-Knight told Rivals of his decision to pledge to Ole Miss. "Lane Kiffin takes care of his people and I feel that they are the most family-oriented school," the four-star back continued. "He lets all the coaches bring their children on campus while working to show the family side." "Fun fact: they definitely have the most children than any other staff," he laughed. "It’s just different ... they treat me as if I’m family, too."

Advertisement

Those relationships with Mills-Knight run especially deep in Oxford. He can vividly recall receiving the offer from Smith and the emotional outpour that followed. Mills-Knight called Alabama his "dream school" and national programs like Auburn, Miami and the in-state Volunteers all put their best feet forward with the talented back. Nothing matched the feelings attached to the Rebels. "A lot of emotions were going through my head," Mills-Knight recounted from learning Ole Miss had offered after Smith called his head coach Erik Kimrey. "I was so hyped, and then I looked up and there was a big circle around me so I couldn’t cry. I was jumping around with (former teammate) Max Leblanc and hugged my coach. Ever since that day, I had a special bond with Ole Miss. They were the ones who first believed in me and to know they had seen me before all these other colleges had me near to them all along." "From the moment I went down (there) I've seen how family-oriented they were," he added. "They brought their kids around me and always welcomed me before all my stars. I feel like Coach Smith and Davis are the realest in the game I can’t explain it, but going from school to school, it felt just right and those (two) could teach me a lot on and off the field."