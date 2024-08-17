PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Rivals250 RB Shekai Mills-Knight commits to Ole Miss

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs

A decision is in for one of the nation's best backs in the 2025 class.

Four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight committed to Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels beat out Auburn, Alabama, Miami and Tennessee for the No. 7-ranked RB in the Rivals250 for this cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Canada totes the rock at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, where he picked up his first scholarship as an underclassman from none other than Kevin Smith and the Rebels.

That bond has grown even stronger in the ensuing few months.

"They were the first people that took a chance on a young Canadian running back before the other 40-plus schools rolled in," Mills-Knight told Rivals of his decision to pledge to Ole Miss.

"Lane Kiffin takes care of his people and I feel that they are the most family-oriented school," the four-star back continued. "He lets all the coaches bring their children on campus while working to show the family side."

"Fun fact: they definitely have the most children than any other staff," he laughed. "It’s just different ... they treat me as if I’m family, too."

Those relationships with Mills-Knight run especially deep in Oxford.

He can vividly recall receiving the offer from Smith and the emotional outpour that followed. Mills-Knight called Alabama his "dream school" and national programs like Auburn, Miami and the in-state Volunteers all put their best feet forward with the talented back.

Nothing matched the feelings attached to the Rebels.

"A lot of emotions were going through my head," Mills-Knight recounted from learning Ole Miss had offered after Smith called his head coach Erik Kimrey. "I was so hyped, and then I looked up and there was a big circle around me so I couldn’t cry. I was jumping around with (former teammate) Max Leblanc and hugged my coach. Ever since that day, I had a special bond with Ole Miss. They were the ones who first believed in me and to know they had seen me before all these other colleges had me near to them all along."

"From the moment I went down (there) I've seen how family-oriented they were," he added. "They brought their kids around me and always welcomed me before all my stars. I feel like Coach Smith and Davis are the realest in the game I can’t explain it, but going from school to school, it felt just right and those (two) could teach me a lot on and off the field."

Ole Miss' offensive prowess under Kiffin's direction was not lost on the Rivals250 running back either.

"I really like their offensive scheme. They're a top offense, and my tape there can set me up to be drafted," Mills-Knight mentioned. "I like Coach Smith and Coach Enrique (Davis) a lot. They're some dogs and they keep it real with me."

"They run a great offense and they’ve been top-five offense for several years now. Their position coaches have been there and done that, so it’s different being taught by them. I could learn a lot and I love the plan they have to develop me. Ole Miss has the most fun in college football. They were my first offer and have been consistently showing love ever since."

Even Oxford had major appeal to Mills-Knight, the No. 116 overall player in the Rivals250.

"They have a nice college town, but it isn’t the biggest, which will make you focus more and eliminate distractions," Mills-Knight detailed. "Personally, I love Oxford and think they have my best interests in mind. They have the most fun as a team and that’s what it’s all about."

