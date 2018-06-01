Luis Rodriguez said he models his game after a pair of really different NBA players — Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard.

Gay, a 12-year NBA veteran who just completed his first season with the San Antonio Spurs, is known for his instant offense and his ability to score from anywhere on the floor.

Leonard, a perennial all-star with the Spurs, is known for his combination of length and athleticism that makes him arguably the league’s best defender.

Rodriguez loves to score, of course; every player does. However, it’s his penchant for defense that he feels is going to make his transition to the college game a success. Speaking of college, Rodriguez, a three-star guard from Inglewood, Calif., via Woodstock (Conn.) Academy, signed with Ole Miss on Friday, the latest addition to Kermit Davis’ overhaul of the Rebels’ roster.

“I watch Kawai Leonard a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I think I have a lot of similarities with him. Defense is something I take a lot of pride in. I love to get after it on the defensive end.”

The 6-foot-6 guard, who grew up in Long Beach and then Inglewood, will report to Ole Miss on June 29. He said Friday he expects to contribute to Ole Miss’ backcourt immediately.

“Right out the gates, the coaches showed me unbelievable love,” said Rodriguez, who chose the Rebels over Illinois, Massachusetts and others. “It was just unbelievable. I felt the connection with every coach I met. It was instant. I felt at home from the jump. On the visit, everything exceeded my expectations. The campus was beautiful. It’s a great conference. I just feel I can come in and be an impact player instantly. I’m going to work hard and I feel I can be a big part of the success next season and beyond.

“There is a lot of people returning but there are a lot of new faces. They want me to come in follow Terence Davis and learn from him and work as hard as I can to come in and play and perform and do everything they recruited me to do.”

Rodriguez didn’t know anything about Ole Miss until the Rebels hired Kermit Davis and his staff away from Middle Tennessee. It was a furious final chapter to a long recruiting process.

“I’ve been open with colleges for the longest,” Rodriguez said. “The process has been so long. I didn’t find the right school until Ole Miss came. I’m definitely ready and grateful for the opportunity. I’m ready to get going and work hard and get better and see what we can do next year.”

Last year, Rodriguez averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game at Woodstock Academy. Earning first team all-conference honors, Rodriguez led Woodstock to a 35-5 record and a Power 5 Conference title. Finishing the year as the No. 3 prep school in the country after a month ranked in the top spot, Woodstock also captured the Brewster Invitational.

Prior to making his way to Connecticut, Rodriguez played at Westchester High School in Los Angeles. In his final season of high school, he led Westchester to a spot in the state championship game.