Roper buying his time, waiting for right offer
Roswell (Ga.) pro-style quarterback Robbie Roper has been relatively under the radar during the 2022 recruiting cycle.Then, Week 1 happened.The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder torched South Forsyth (Ga.) to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news