Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss defense
Ole Miss added 10 scholarship players out of the transfer portal since the end of the season to go with 17 high school and junior college signees during the early signing period.
There will be more movement on and off the roster following spring practice and likely into the summer, as more players will enter the portal and change programs prior to the 2022 season. But prior to that, here's a snapshot of where the Ole Miss defensive roster currently stands. The offensive version can be found here.
We'll update this chart as needed and link it for quick reference moving forward.
A few notes: We are attempting to only include scholarship players, but on occasion we'll miss one. We'll correct it as we're aware of it, when that happens.
Also, a star next to a player's name indicates he has used his free one-time transfer. The COVID year designation indicates a player who is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining because of 2020 not counting because of the pandemic.
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Defensive Snaps
|
Taleeq Robbins
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
KD Hill
|
2 to play 2 (COVID)
|
544
|
Demarcus Smith
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Tywone Malone
|
4 to play 4
|
9
|
JJ Hawkins
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Tavius Robinson
|
2 to play 1
|
349
|
Isaiah Iton
|
3 to play 2
|
276
|
Jamond Gordon
|
3 to play 2
|
206
|
Jaden Dicks*
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Desanto Rollins
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Zxavian Harris
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Jared Ivey*
|
4 to play 3
|
475 (Georgia Tech)
|
JJ Pegues*
|
4 to play 3
|
204 (Auburn)
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Defensive Snaps
|
Austin Keys
|
4 to play 3
|
47
|
Ashanti Cistrunk
|
3 to play 2 (COVID)
|
150
|
Brandon Mack
|
3 to play 3
|
N/A
|
Cedric Johnson
|
4 to play 3
|
632
|
Jakivuan Brown
|
4 to play 4
|
2
|
Demon Clowney
|
4 to play 3
|
42
|
Troy Brown
|
1 to play 1
|
534 (CMU)
|
Reginald Hughes
|
4 to play 3
|
Incoming
|
Jaron Willis
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Tyler Banks
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Jaylon White
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Defensive Snaps
|
Otis Reese
|
2 to play 1
|
945
|
Miles Battle
|
2 to play 2 (COVID)
|
360
|
Deantre Prince
|
3 to play 2 (COVID)
|
633
|
Derek Bermudez
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
MJ Daniels
|
4 to play 3
|
6
|
AJ Finley
|
3 to play 2 (COVID)
|
915
|
Trey Washington
|
4 to play 3
|
182
|
Tysheem Johnson
|
4 to play 3
|
530
|
Markevious Brown
|
4 to play 4
|
17
|
Demarko Williams
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
4 to play 3
|
1
|
Elijah Sabatini
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Isheem Young*
|
3 to play 4
|
580 (Iowa State)
|
Davison Igbinosun
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Ladarius Tennison*
|
4 to play 3
|
137 (Auburn)
|
Jarrell Stinson
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Nick Culll
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming
|
Taylor Groves
|
5 to play 4
|
Incoming