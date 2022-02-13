 RebelGrove - Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss defense
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-13 00:07:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss defense

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
Ole Miss added 10 scholarship players out of the transfer portal since the end of the season to go with 17 high school and junior college signees during the early signing period.

There will be more movement on and off the roster following spring practice and likely into the summer, as more players will enter the portal and change programs prior to the 2022 season. But prior to that, here's a snapshot of where the Ole Miss defensive roster currently stands. The offensive version can be found here.

We'll update this chart as needed and link it for quick reference moving forward.

A few notes: We are attempting to only include scholarship players, but on occasion we'll miss one. We'll correct it as we're aware of it, when that happens.

Also, a star next to a player's name indicates he has used his free one-time transfer. The COVID year designation indicates a player who is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining because of 2020 not counting because of the pandemic.

Defensive Line (13)
Name Eligibility 2021 Defensive Snaps

Taleeq Robbins

4 to play 4

N/A

KD Hill

2 to play 2 (COVID)

544

Demarcus Smith

4 to play 4

N/A

Tywone Malone

4 to play 4

9

JJ Hawkins

4 to play 4

N/A

Tavius Robinson

2 to play 1

349

Isaiah Iton

3 to play 2

276

Jamond Gordon

3 to play 2

206

Jaden Dicks*

4 to play 4

N/A

Desanto Rollins

4 to play 4

N/A

Zxavian Harris

5 to play 4

Incoming

Jared Ivey*

4 to play 3

475 (Georgia Tech)

JJ Pegues*

4 to play 3

204 (Auburn)
Linebackers (11)
Name Eligibility 2021 Defensive Snaps

Austin Keys

4 to play 3

47

Ashanti Cistrunk

3 to play 2 (COVID)

150

Brandon Mack

3 to play 3

N/A

Cedric Johnson

4 to play 3

632

Jakivuan Brown

4 to play 4

2

Demon Clowney

4 to play 3

42

Troy Brown

1 to play 1

534 (CMU)

Reginald Hughes

4 to play 3

Incoming

Jaron Willis

5 to play 4

Incoming

Tyler Banks

5 to play 4

Incoming

Jaylon White

5 to play 4

Incoming
Brandon Mack should be able to get a medical redshirt for 2021.
Defensive Backs (18)
Name Eligibility 2021 Defensive Snaps

Otis Reese

2 to play 1

945

Miles Battle

2 to play 2 (COVID)

360

Deantre Prince

3 to play 2 (COVID)

633

Derek Bermudez

4 to play 4

N/A

MJ Daniels

4 to play 3

6

AJ Finley

3 to play 2 (COVID)

915

Trey Washington

4 to play 3

182

Tysheem Johnson

4 to play 3

530

Markevious Brown

4 to play 4

17

Demarko Williams

4 to play 4

N/A

Kyndrich Breedlove

4 to play 3

1

Elijah Sabatini

4 to play 4

N/A

Isheem Young*

3 to play 4

580 (Iowa State)

Davison Igbinosun

5 to play 4

Incoming

Ladarius Tennison*

4 to play 3

137 (Auburn)

Jarrell Stinson

5 to play 4

Incoming

Nick Culll

5 to play 4

Incoming

Taylor Groves

5 to play 4

Incoming
{{ article.author_name }}