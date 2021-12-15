Ruffin, Brooks lead Ole Miss to win over Middle Tennessee

OXFORD — Ole Miss defeated Middle Tennessee State, 62-52, at the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday night. The Rebels improved to 7-3 on the season with the win. Nysier Brooks and Daeshun Ruffin led Ole Miss in scoring with 12 points apiece.

Observations:

-- Daeshun Ruffin made his return tonight for Ole Miss. He had moments where he looked really good, and he’s really naturally gifted as a scorer. He played with a brace of some sort on his shooting hand, but it didn’t really hamper him in any way. Ruffin finished with 12 points in 13 minutes on 4/9 shooting from the field.

-- Further on Ruffin, he had only had one full contact practice before returning to game action. He did some five on zero work on Monday and returned to full contact on Tuesday before playing on Wednesday. The coaching staff ultimately left the decision to return up to Ruffin.

“You saw a little glimpse of what Daeshun Ruffin can do and how much we missed him,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “In high school basketball last year, he was the hardest guy to stay in front of out of all of the guys, and there were some great ones like JD Davison at Alabama and Kennedy Chandler at Tennessee. I think he’s going to be able to get other guys shots. It’s a work in progress, but it was good to see.”

-- Austin Crowley’s role seems to have really diminished with Ruffin’s return. He only played five minutes and finished 0/2 from the field. He was a guard that early in the year appeared poised for a much larger role this season.

“Austin is a great teammate and he’s going to be a factor on this team,” Davis said. “He’s had trouble keeping the ball in front on defense lately, and he’s had trouble finishing balls around the goal for as athletic as he is. Other guys were more physical defensively and we got a little bit of rhythm, but Austin is going to be a factor going forward.”

-- Nysier Brooks finished with 12 points on 5/6 shooting. He needs to get more touches on the offensive end. He’s been efficient and has a nice touch around the rim. His presence as a rim protector has helped Ole Miss a lot on the defensive end as well.

-- Ole Miss generated 20 points off of 17 Middle Tennessee State turnovers. Turning the Blue Raiders over in the second half is what helped generate a lot of the offense to put the game away. For a team that struggles a lot on offense, turning opponents over is going to have to remain a part of the identity for this team.

-- Ole Miss only made five threes on 21 attempts. That’s a number that’s not going to win you a lot of games in conference play. They need to find a way to generate more good looks from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss returns to the hardwood on Saturday to host the Dayton Flyers at the SJB Pavilion.