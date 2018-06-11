RussellMania I
OXFORD - After ten consecutive days, countless hours spent at the Manning Center, and more Starbucks coffee than I am currently willing to admit to, the camp cycle for Ole Miss is now complete.
Now, for Ole Miss, the eye test begins. It is no secret that Matt Luke and co. are hoping to add as many quality commitments this summer that they can, especially with in-state recruits. The emphasis on that continues to be clear, as evidenced by some numbers after you take a deep dive into the numbers on the top players of Mississippi that spent time in Oxford the past two weeks:
Of the top five players in Mississippi, three visited.
Of the top 15, 9 visited.
Of the top 20, 13 visited.
The story on Pontotoc K Taylor Hughes will be up later this week.
Before I get too much further into the numbers, let's give away the MVP awards from yesterday's camp finale.
Final Day Awards
Offensive MVP
Caleb Etienne, OT Warren Easton (La.)
Etienne, who coming into the day held one SEC offer, left Oxford with his second from Matt Luke and the rest of the staff. Etienne wasn't able to bring his family on his first visit, but already has plans with coach (Jon) Sumrall to return in the next 10+ days with his family. He dominated the OL/DL portion of the camp, and for an award that was given to skill players nearly every time, Etienne caught too many bodies on Sunday to not win the MVP.
Defensive MVP
Daniel Heimuli, LB Menlo Atherton (Calif.)
Heimuli visited Ole Miss unofficially, and because it wasn't an official visit, he was able to camp, and to say Sumrall worked him hard in drills and 1v1's would be an understatement. He's not going to win a track meet, but he makes up for that with fluid movement and consistent fundamentals that so many linebackers lose as they try to make the "big" play. Heimuli is going to seriously consider Ole Miss, but in the end I will be shocked if he leaves PAC-12 country.
All-Camp Team
Honorable Mention
All-Visit Team
