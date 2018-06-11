OXFORD - After ten consecutive days, countless hours spent at the Manning Center, and more Starbucks coffee than I am currently willing to admit to, the camp cycle for Ole Miss is now complete.

Now, for Ole Miss, the eye test begins. It is no secret that Matt Luke and co. are hoping to add as many quality commitments this summer that they can, especially with in-state recruits. The emphasis on that continues to be clear, as evidenced by some numbers after you take a deep dive into the numbers on the top players of Mississippi that spent time in Oxford the past two weeks:

Of the top five players in Mississippi, three visited.

Of the top 15, 9 visited.

Of the top 20, 13 visited.

The story on Pontotoc K Taylor Hughes will be up later this week.

Before I get too much further into the numbers, let's give away the MVP awards from yesterday's camp finale.