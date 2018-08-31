As the days dwindle down into hours until the time comes for Ole Miss to kickoff the 2018 season in Houston, the questions about the on-field product that first-year HC Matt Luke is able to put on the field. Will Ole Miss be able to replace the departed? How will a McGriff-led defense look in year two?

The answer to those questions will go a long way in determining the finish Ole Miss is able to have on the recruiting trail. Top targets such as Eric Gray, Nakobe Dean, Brandon Turnage, and Jamond Gordon among several others will all be watching to see the progress on the field.

As for this weekend, yes recruits can be rewarded tickets for the game. Recruits from the Houston area will be crowded around NRG Stadium as the Rebels take on the Red Raiders. They can't talk to coaches, but they'll get an up-close view at both the offense an defense, for better or worse.

With the NCAA still yet to release any type of verdict on the appeal, Ole Miss is going to host as many visitors as possible, even if it is against an opponent such as Southern Illinois, or Kent State. Any visit that takes place before the ruling is made does not count towards the (what would be) one visit allowed.

For the class of 2020 101 names to know, I listed as many players from Mississippi as I could. This is a critical year of development for the class, which is shaping up to be the weakest in quite some time.

Which state will Ole Miss have as their secondary pipeline when they need one the most? Most would think Tennessee, but it seems that the Mo’ talent that’s in that area, the harder it is for Ole Miss.

Texas? Well, that depends on what happens with the current staff. If the current members of the staff remain in Oxford, that’s definitely something you could see, and even possibly if they don’t. Texas puts out dozens of Power 5 kids on a yearly basis, and 2020 is no different.

The state of Alabama remains a strong possibility as well. That is, after all, where the majority of their commitments came from in the class of 2018. With Clemson recruiting the state so heavily, and neither Alabama or Auburn being down at the moment, Matt Luke and his staff (whoever it may be at that time) may want to look elsewhere.

Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida are other options. They could, also, choose to recruit completely nationally, rather than starting a failed movement such as #CaliBraska or something of the like.