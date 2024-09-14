WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — No. 5 Ole Miss is on the road for the first time this season Saturday at Wake Forest.
Teams: No. 5 Ole Miss (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-1)
Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (31,500)
Series: Wake Forest leads, 2-0
Time: 5:30 p.m. CDT, 6:30 p.m. EDT
Where to Watch: The CW Network, The CW App
How To Listen: SiriusXM: 132/192, Ole Miss Radio Network, OleMissSports.com/watch
Odds: Ole Miss -21, Over/Under 64, Money Lines -- Wake Forest plus-950, Ole Miss minus-1650 (per DraftKings)
Team Leaders:
Passing:
Wake Forest — Hank Bachmeier, 666 yards; Ole Miss — Jackson Dart, 795 yards
Rushing:
Wake Forest — Demond Claiborne, 221 yards; Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., 205 yards
Receiving:
Wake Forest — Donavon Greene, 238 yards; Ole Miss — Tre Harris, 309 yards
Notes:
Road Rebs:
As Lane Kiffin mentions every year around this time, the first road trip of the season with a new team is never easy—particularly in the transfer portal era where larger portions of rosters seem to turn over each year. The Rebels lost their first road game last year at Alabama. In 2022, Ole Miss took a road trip to an ACC foe in Week 3 of the season, and it went well: a dominant 42-0 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Rebels will look to replicate that in Winston-Salem.
Wake's SEC Success
Wake Forest has won its last four games against SEC competition, posting a perfect 4-0 mark under current head coach Dave Clawson. It's the second-longest active SEC win streak in the nation behind Stanford's ongoing six-game run. The Demon Deacons have two regular-season wins over Vanderbilt and bowl wins over Texas A&M and Missouri. Can they make it five against the fifth-ranked Rebels?
Utter Dominance
Ole Miss has been college football's most dominant team through two weeks. The Rebels lead the nation with 128 points scored and are third with just three points allowed. The plus-125 differential is far and away the nation's best. Now facing a P4 foe, will that dominance continue?
Air Superiority
Perhaps the most telling matchup of the game will be Wake Forest's passing attack against the Ole Miss secondary. The Demon Deacons rank No. 5 in the nation at 361.5 passing yards per game led by veteran Bachmeier, who has started 37 career games. Meanwhile, if any weakness could be pointed to for the Rebels thus far, it's the secondary, where the Rebels rank just No. 69 nationally with 198.0 yards per game allowed.
New Look
The Ole Miss football team will debut their new white and powder blue uniforms on the trip. Ole Miss unveiled the new look in June, featuring powder blue numbers and stripes with red accents. Kiffin's squad will wear it for the first time this Saturday along with matching white and powder blue helmets.
In-game and Post-Game Coverage:
MPW Digital PostGame Show, presented by Realtree (Chase Parham hosts, joined by Jeffrey Wright, Tyler Siskey, Brian Rippee and Neal McCready from Winston-Salem)
What they said:
"To be good in the transfer market, you need money. You need resources, and they have it. But to their credit they’ve recruited the right people, and as coaches, they use them the right way.
“There are schools out there with $20 million collectives that aren’t going to win 10-11 games because they didn’t evaluate well and aren’t using them the right way. Ole Miss, I don’t know what their collective number is, but I would guess up or near that $20 million mark, and they’ve got the right guys.
“The defensive linemen they’ve invested in are All-SEC caliber players. Their quarterback (Dart) who has his own NIL jet deal, he goes free jet service or whatever, it’s worth it. He’s an NFL quarterback. He’s a Heisman Trophy candidate. The receiver they got from Louisiana Tech (Tre Harris) is a big-time player.
“They’ve built a really good team in a very smart way and used their resources well. They deserve credit. A lot of times people say ‘Well, they got a big collective’ but a lot of people have big collectives. Not everyone uses it correctly; they’ve used it well, evaluated well and are good coaches.” — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson
“Excited about this week and going on the road for the first time with this team and the challenges that are presented with that. Going to play a ACC opponent that's extremely well coached and, you know, has played, played well in a lot of big games like Clemson, 17-12, just a year ago. So we're going to have our hands full and these guys play really tough and aggressive. So excited about that challenge and our guys coming together and getting ready to go on the road after a great week of practice in preparation is the challenge.
“You gotta just weather storms when you're on the road and it's just not what you're used to. It's not just games here at home. You know, we scrimmage in there, we practice in there, walk through there, and so, you know, you're going to a total new place that haven't been and so, you know, a lot. Obviously the crowd plays into home field advantages in certain places, but also there's just a familiarity that people are naturally more comfortable where they're used to.
“You know, it's like being in their house versus a hotel. So, you know, we just got to do a really good job preparing and every year, every team's different. You know, we've done this well before. A couple years ago we went to another ACC opponent in Georgia Tech and we were concerned about that and we played really well and stopped the run and ran the ball. So we need to continue what we're doing in the turnover margin plus three for the season and pitching shutouts last two weeks and go from there.” — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Around The SEC:
