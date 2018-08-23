We have seen a lot of decommitments and flips already in the Southeastern Conference, and we still have four-plus months until the Early Signing Period and five and a half months until National Signing Day. There will be more. The question is; who will they be? The majority of prospects that have committed already will visit at least one other school before they sign their letter of intent. Numerous committed prospects will visit multiple schools and keep the fan base of the school they are committed to holding their breath until they sign. We look at five prospects, all who are committed to SEC schools, that could potentially flip to another school. Could one on this list do it sooner than later? Yes, but the majority will take their recruitment all the way to the point that they sign, making the school sweat out their commitment until the end. MORE: How SEC coaches fared in first recruiting cycle | SEC over/under bets

Diwun Black has to be on this list. He recently flipped from Ole Miss to Florida and he called this commitment different and he said he is done with recruiting now, but he has now committed to three schools. Is the one to the Gators truly different? Only time will tell. The one thing the Gators have going for them is Dan Mullen. Black originally committed to Mississippi State when Mullen was the head coach there, so there is a strong connection here.

Gregory Brooks Jr. is committed to Mississippi State, but Arkansas is a school to watch here. It came down to those two SEC West schools when Brooks committed June 23. He is fond of Joe Moorhead and the Bulldog staff, so this will not be an easy flip for Chad Morris and his crew, but this is definitely worth watching. Morris even said when he committed that he still planned to visit Arkansas and the two have remained in contact.

LeDarrius Cox is from Mobile (Ala.), so he knows a lot about the Auburn Tigers. That is the biggest threat to Tennessee for this defensive lineman. He also visited Ole Miss early in the summer, but Auburn is the school to keep a close eye on. The Tiger staff have made it clear to Cox that he is a target for them and he plans to take an official visit there. Tennessee jumped on Cox early, they had him on campus this summer too, and he appears to be fairly strong in his commitment at this time, but he is one to watch this fall.

Jadon Haselwood is a big name nationally because he is the No. 3 prospect in the country. The five-star wide receiver has been committed to Georgia for well over a year, but he has taken an official visit to Oklahoma, he has visited Auburn numerous times this year and he was just back at Miami a little over a week ago. This was all part of Haselwood’s plan when he committed. He was always planning to take visits, so this is no surprise to those who follow recruiting. Haselwood has said numerous times now that he wants to see what Georgia does offensively this season. If the Bulldogs stretch the field and show Haselwood he can be featured in their scheme, then their chances of holding on here increase. He remains committed, but he always admits that he will take visits, watch numerous schools this fall and search for the perfect fit.