RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: 'Arrogance' kills LSU vs. Leach and the Air Raid

 SEC Football and Beyond: 'Arrogance' kills LSU vs. Leach and the Air Raid
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 10:37:40 -0500') }}

SEC Football and Beyond: 'Arrogance' kills LSU vs. Leach and the Air Raid

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hugs safety Marcus Murphy (7) after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hugs safety Marcus Murphy (7) after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Neal McCready
Publisher

On this edition of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry look back at Week 1 in the SEC and take a quick glance at this Saturday's games. Also:

-- Should Florida be worried about its defense?

-- Ole Miss' offense looked explosive

-- Auburn's receivers surprised

-- Rough day for Mark Stoops and Co.

-- South Carolina-Tennessee lived up to the billing

-- Georgia has QB issues

-- "Arrogance" hurts LSU

-- Mike Leach kept it simple

-- Why we shouldn't read too much into MSU's win

-- Kellen Mond was awful

-- Auburn at Georgia is a litmus test for both teams

-- More


