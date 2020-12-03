RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Coaching searches, CFP thoughts and more

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss a myriad of topics, including:

-- Can Jim Harbaugh survive at Michigan?

-- Will Urban Meyer take the Texas job?

-- Would a win over Coastal Carolina legitimize BYU?

-- Are the ACC and Big Ten ducking games?

-- The latest on the South Carolina and Vanderbilt vacancies

-- Can Auburn knock off Texas A&M

-- Will Alabama name its score in Baton Rouge

-- Is Arkansas-Mizzouri a battle for SEC Coach of the Year?

-- More