RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Coaching searches, CFP thoughts and more

SEC Football and Beyond: Coaching searches, CFP thoughts and more
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss a myriad of topics, including:
-- Can Jim Harbaugh survive at Michigan?
-- Will Urban Meyer take the Texas job?
-- Would a win over Coastal Carolina legitimize BYU?
-- Are the ACC and Big Ten ducking games?
-- The latest on the South Carolina and Vanderbilt vacancies
-- Can Auburn knock off Texas A&M
-- Will Alabama name its score in Baton Rouge
-- Is Arkansas-Mizzouri a battle for SEC Coach of the Year?
-- More