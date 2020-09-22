RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: It's finally game week

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry preview Week 1 in the SEC. What should fans of programs with new coaches look for Saturday? Who's the quarterback at Georgia? Can Mike Leach's offense work in the SEC? Is Tennessee ready to challenge in the SEC East? Are we writing off Will Muschamp prematurely?

Plus, Chris looks at Drew Brees' struggles Monday night in Las Vegas and at the rash of injuries in the NFL in Week 2.