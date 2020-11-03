 RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Reviewing Week 6
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 10:22:29 -0600') }} football Edit

SEC Football and Beyond: Reviewing Week 6

Florida receiver Kadarius Toney (1) scores the Gators first touchdown of the game during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 31, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry look back on Week 6 in the SEC and take a quick look at Week 7, which is highlighted by Florida and Georgia getting together in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.

Topics discussed today included:

-- Does Georgia have enough offense to win against elite teams?

-- Is Vanderbilt the worst team in SEC history?

-- Update on Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas

-- Is Mac Jones the Heisman frontrunner?

-- Should Dan Mullen have been punished more severely than a $25,000 fine?

-- More


