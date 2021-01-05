RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Sark, Saban, Mullen, Meyer and more

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry get together to discuss a plethora of topics, including:

-- The CFP Championship Game is set

-- Steve Sarkisian is the new coach at Texas

-- Could Nick Saban walk away if he wins another title Monday?

-- Will Urban Meyer be the man in Jacksonville?

-- Is Dan Mullen really an NFL candidate?

-- What's really happening at Tennessee?

-- Why Auburn fans should be mad at Rita Rodriguez and Terri Saban

-- Who might replace Sarkisian at Alabama?

-- Rumblings about Auburn, Will Muschamp, Phil Longo, Jeff Lebby and much more.

