RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Sark, Saban, Mullen, Meyer and more

SEC Football and Beyond: Sark, Saban, Mullen, Meyer and more
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry get together to discuss a plethora of topics, including:
-- The CFP Championship Game is set
-- Steve Sarkisian is the new coach at Texas
-- Could Nick Saban walk away if he wins another title Monday?
-- Will Urban Meyer be the man in Jacksonville?
-- Is Dan Mullen really an NFL candidate?
-- What's really happening at Tennessee?
-- Why Auburn fans should be mad at Rita Rodriguez and Terri Saban
-- Who might replace Sarkisian at Alabama?
-- Rumblings about Auburn, Will Muschamp, Phil Longo, Jeff Lebby and much more.
-- Visit any of the 48 Blue Sky locations across the Southeast.