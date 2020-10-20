RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond -- Trouble at Tennessee

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry look back at Week 4 in the SEC and take a quick look ahead to Week 5.

- Trouble at Tennessee

- Why are the Vols so unsound at quarterback?

- Kentucky's dominant defensive performance

- Does Georgia have to make a change at QB?

- Alabama's offensive juggernaut

- Praise for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks

- Why did Ole Miss abandon tempo in Fayetteville?

- Can Texas A&M sneak into the College Football Playoff?

- Another stinker for Mississippi State's offense

- A stabilizing win for South Carolina

- Things are hairy on the Plains

- Critical game coming up for Gus Malzahn, Auburn

- LSU's defense needs to show improvement versus Mizzou