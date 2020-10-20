RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond -- Trouble at Tennessee

SEC Football and Beyond -- Trouble at Tennessee
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry look back at Week 4 in the SEC and take a quick look ahead to Week 5.
- Trouble at Tennessee
- Why are the Vols so unsound at quarterback?
- Kentucky's dominant defensive performance
- Does Georgia have to make a change at QB?
- Alabama's offensive juggernaut
- Praise for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks
- Why did Ole Miss abandon tempo in Fayetteville?
- Can Texas A&M sneak into the College Football Playoff?
- Another stinker for Mississippi State's offense
- A stabilizing win for South Carolina
- Things are hairy on the Plains
- Critical game coming up for Gus Malzahn, Auburn
- LSU's defense needs to show improvement versus Mizzou