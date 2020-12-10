RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: TV windfall for the SEC?

SEC Football and Beyond: TV windfall for the SEC?
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss the apparent new deal between the SEC and Disney/ABC/ESPN and then hit the big topics of the day, including:
-- Is it possible Ed Orgeron is almost done at LSU?
-- The latest drama in Baton Rouge
-- Which Alabama player has the best shot at the Heisman?
-- Is Eliah Drinkwitz the SEC Coach of the Year?
-- Huge games for Jeremy Pruitt and Gus Malzahn Saturday
-- LSU at Florida
-- More