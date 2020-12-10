RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: TV windfall for the SEC?

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss the apparent new deal between the SEC and Disney/ABC/ESPN and then hit the big topics of the day, including:

-- Is it possible Ed Orgeron is almost done at LSU?

-- The latest drama in Baton Rouge

-- Which Alabama player has the best shot at the Heisman?

-- Is Eliah Drinkwitz the SEC Coach of the Year?

-- Huge games for Jeremy Pruitt and Gus Malzahn Saturday

-- LSU at Florida

-- More