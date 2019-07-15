HOOVER, Alabama — Greg Sankey called Ole Miss and Mississippi State to the principal’s office after last year’s Egg Bowl brawl.

That meeting, it turns out, occurred in early May, the Southeastern Conference’s commissioner said Monday at SEC Football Media Days.

Sankey said he met with then-Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork and Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen to discuss what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.

Sankey called the meeting “a healthy conversation,” adding that both Bjork and Cohen “shared their perspectives, concerns and ideas for how we can move through football games without that type of negative activity.”

Bjork, of course, left Ole Miss to take the same job at Texas A&M. Sankey said he’s talked with interim Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter since Bjork’s departure.

“I think we’ve had what I would describe as healthy conversations with the focus always being to move through these contests without those types of conflict,” Sankey said.

PHILLIPS NAMED TO WATCH LIST: Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips was announced as a member of the watch list for the 83rd annual Maxwell Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.



The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937. The Maxwell Football Club, founded in 1935, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is the oldest football club in the United States.

Phillips, who made 10 starts for the Rebels in 2018 after transferring from Jones County Junior College, was on pace to shatter the 1,000-yard rushing mark, but he battled through injury the final three games of the season.

The senior from Ellisville, Mississippi, ran for 928 yards on 153 carries last year. Phillips ranked fifth in the SEC in total touchdowns (14) and third in rushing TDs (12). He recorded at least one rushing TD in seven of the 11 games he played in during the 2018 season.

Phillips burst onto the scene last year after rushing for 204 yards and two TDs in the Rebels’ season-opener versus Texas Tech. He became just the eighth Ole Miss running back to surpass the 200-yard rushing mark in a single game. Phillips’ 204 yards were the most by an Ole Miss running back making his debut. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Former Rebel Eli Manning earned the Maxwell Award trophy following his All-America 2003 senior season, becoming the first Ole Miss player to receive the award.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, while the three finalists for the award will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.

BRYANT NEVER WAVERED: Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant said Monday he never considered leaving his new team when the NCAA delivered a postseason ban on the Tigers earlier this year.



“I had already built a great relationship with those guys,” Bryant said. “I felt like I was in a good spot and I felt good about where I was going.”

Bryant said the team had set goals prior to the NCAA hammer falling. Having to amend those, at least for now, was disappointing, but he said the Tigers have moved past that and are focused on the season at hand.

“We want to be the best,” Bryant said. “We want to win the national championship, the SEC Championship, but now, that’s not achievable as of this moment. We’ll see whenever that process gets done.”

Missouri is expected to appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee this week. A decision regarding the appeal is expected to take 4-8 weeks.