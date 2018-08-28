CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position Football season is finally upon us and with that it’s time to break down each Power Five conference and make some bold predictions. Today we continue with the SEC. RELATED: Farrell's Big Ten predictions

SEC East Champion: Georgia. This shouldn’t be that close as Georgia is expected to run away with the SEC East. The Bulldogs have depth and high-end talent and quarterback Jake Frommshould be much more dangerous in year two. They have to replace a lot of talent, but the roster talent is right up there with Alabama. SEC West Champion: Alabama. No surprise here, although I was tempted to pick Auburnbecause the Tigers will have a great team as well. But betting against Alabama isn’t a smart move. The Tide's running game should be awesome and the defense will be sick. SEC Champion: Alabama. ‘Bama takes it home in a rematch and goes on to win the national title. Coach of the Year: Nick Saban, Alabama. It will probably be someone else but I’m going with Saban after Kirby Smart took the honors last year. Saban has only won the award three times. That’s amazing. Hot Seat City: Ed Orgeron, LSU. LSU’s schedule is rough and if the Tigers only win six games, the seat will get hotter. But imagine if they go 4-8 or 5-7? Is he gone if that happens? No one expects LSU to compete in the SEC West this season, but people could be overlooking a potential disaster of a year.

Biggest Surprise: Missouri. This is a tough call as I expect improvements from Tennessee and Florida and that will make things harder for Mizzou. But the Tigers' offense is potentially electric and if they can improve on defense, they can make a run at the No. 2 spot in the SEC East. I was tempted to pick Ole Miss, but the West is so loaded I’m not sure they can make a run. Biggest Disappointment: LSU. Many have the Tigers in the preseason top-25 and that makes sense based on recent history, but like I said above, this could be a rough season. At the very least I expect them to be in the middle of the pack in the SEC and far from a contender in the West and that’s disappointing based on the roster talent. As Expected: Auburn. Auburn will be good but not good enough to win the West again this season and will fall short of the playoff. Alabama and Georgia will be the two teams competing for the playoff and Auburn will be close but fall just short as many expect. A Year Away: Florida. Dan Mullen is a good coach, the roster will have the talent to make a run this year towards No. 2 in their division and after this season, the Gators could give Georgia a run for its money. A winning season next year and pushing for a 10-win season the next? It could happen. Building for the Future: Texas A&M. The recruiting this year under Jimbo Fisher is off the hook and there is already talent on the roster, so watch out for them as early as next season. Fisher is a great coach and should get the most out of his players, unlike previous coaches in College Station.

