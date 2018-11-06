The Early Signing Period is just over six weeks away and programs across the country are looking for answers as they prepare to sign their 2019 classes. We look at the biggest questions facing each SEC program over the next six weeks.





Matt Luke and the Ole Miss Rebels have a strong class of 26 commitments, and they are planning to add more. Some of their top remaining targets are currently committed to other schools.

Maurice Hampton(LSU),Zion Logue(Georgia),De’Monte Russell(Mississippi State),Jaren Handy(Auburn) andEric Gray (Michigan) are some of the top Ole Miss targets, and the Rebels fans should keep an eye on each of them, but there are two others who they may have the best shot at flipping right now. Both are in-state recruits and committed to other schools in the SEC West.

Brandon Turnageis a long-time Alabama commit and Jamond Gordon is committed to Auburn, but he was at one time committed to Ole Miss. We feel pretty confident that Ole Miss will flip at least one of these when all is said and done.