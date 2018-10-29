OXFORD | One segment of the box score from Ole Miss’ two-touchdown loss to Auburn was very misleading.

Both teams were 4-for-4 in the red zone, but the Rebels’ portion of that included three field goals and just one mop-up touchdown once the game had been decided. The Tigers, meanwhile, picked up the 31-16 victory thanks to three touchdowns from the 3-yard-line or closer.

With the Rebels (5-3) hosting South Carolina (4-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday following a bye week, a lot of time has been spent in the Manning Center self-scouting the red zone work in an effort to be better against competent defenses.

“When you play against defenses that are really good, it gets tough down there,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said. “It gets constricted, they're going to bring zero pressure and we have to win some one-on-ones. I think there's a lot of things that you have to look at, but we have to make sure we're putting our players in the best position to be successful.”

In its five games against Power Five opponents this season, Ole Miss has scored touchdowns on only 35.3 percent of its red zone possessions — which is 113th nationally. The national average is 58 percent.

There have been 17 red zone possessions against Power Five opponents with 10 of them ending in field goals, one equaling no points and then six touchdowns. The Rebels are fourth nationally in field goals in the red zone against Power Five teams.

Ole Miss often calls run-pass options in the red zone, and Luke said quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has done a good — but not perfect — job of picking the correct play. Statistically, Ole Miss is pass heavy inside the opponent’s 20-yard line compared to other teams.

"We ask our quarterback to do a lot and to make some fast decisions, and I think he's been really good with that,” Luke said. “Has he been perfect? No, and when you get down to the red zone it shows up, where he has to do this better, he has to do that better but that's true with everyone.. I do think there are some things we can all do better in the red zone, coaches included.

Against Power Five teams, Ole Miss throws 51.2 percent of the plays which is 32nd nationally while running on 48.8 percent of downs which is 92nd nationally.

That despite the Rebels being a competent red zone rushing team. Ole Miss picks up 3.05 yards per rush in the red zone against Power Five teams, compared to the national average of 2.60 yards per carry.

Four of Ole Miss’ six red zone touchdowns versus the Power Five have been on the ground, and 40 percent of the rushes go at least five yards which is 15th nationally. That last number shows success on the ground while also demonstrating a lack of rushes close to the goal line.

The Rebels are 28th nationally in percentage of red zone rushes for first downs against Power Five teams, and 16 of the 22 rushes inside the 20 have picked up positive yardage.

While Ole Miss has struggled against like opponents in the red zone, it has little margin for error because of its defense. Power Five opponents have reached the red zone 28 times (123rd nationally), and the Rebels are minus-54 in red zone scoring margin.

Against all opponents, the Rebels have allowed 44 red zone trips, the most in the nation.

“There are entirely too many missed tackles and leaky yardage,” defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff said following the Auburn game. “We have to come up with a body part and get that guy on the ground… Tackling, in my opinion, is 90 percent desire.”