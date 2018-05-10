OXFORD | The two-run lead was evaporating with every errant pitch.

Eight of 11 pitches went for balls, and two of Ryan Rolison’s offerings found the backstop, creating a tense situation and following the script that was fatal the first two games at South Carolina last weekend.

The Rebels had the advantage after Will Golsan’s home run the previous half inning, but within 10 minutes Auburn (35-15, 13-12) had the bases loaded with one out because of a single and two walks.

Five of six times the Rebels scored in the two losses to the Gamecocks they couldn’t keep South Carolina off the board right after that, and the trend continuing seemed to be imminent.

But, instead, Rolison found his command, and freshman Tyler Keenan made yet another great defensive play. The lead stood up, and Ole Miss fought off tense late moments to beat Auburn, 5-4 in the series opener, putting the pressure on the Tigers and likely first overall pick Casey Mize at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“We haven’t done that well,” Mike Bianco said about the shutdown inning. “You look at South Carolina, and even though the first two games were kind of out of hand, each time that we would even score a run it seemed like they would come back.

That momentum shift is tough, and it takes a lot of pressure off the other team and the other pitching staff. That’s so big. … People look at the seventh, but that may be the biggest inning of the game.”

The Rebels are 14-11 in the league, 37-13 overall and the win gives Bianco his 699th at Ole Miss, tying former Tennessee coach Rod Delmonico for the fifth-most victories in SEC history.

Ole Miss is a half game back of Arkansas in the SEC West and 10th in RPI. The Razorbacks host Texas A&M starting Friday.

With the bases loaded and one out, Bianco and Rolison had a quick chat on the mound, and the projected first round pick this summer quickly got to 1-2 against Steven Williams. Two foul balls prolonged the at-bat, and after another ball to run it even, a fastball flew by Williams for the second out.

Brett Wright hit his first pitch to Keenan’s right, and as sunglasses fell from his head and the decision to try to tag third or throw across was needed, the freshman made the right one and fired a strike across to end the frame.

Rolison jumped from the mound, let out a scream and continued his 6.1 innings to pace the Rebels.

“Me and Coach B talked about it, and I needed to make the big pitch when it mattered and I haven’t in the past,” Rolison said. “I was able to get that fastball in there for a big strikeout and get out of that inning with no damage.”

Rolison left the game with a 5-1 lead and runners on second and third. Houston Roth threw a wild pitch and walked a batter, and then after a strikeout an error on Grae Kessinger brought the game to 5-4.

Parker Caracci, who threw 74 pitches on Saturday, finished off the final seven outs for this ninth save of the season in an efficient 31 pitches.

Thomas Dillard, Cole Zabowski and Golsan went 6-for-11 offensively, and Keenan added a run-scoring double. Fortes hit a solo shot, as well, giving a tie for the team lead with 11 on the season.

Ryan Olenek’s 23-game hit streak ended with an 0-for-4 night. He hit .516 with 10 doubles during the streak.