RebelGrove - Slatten aiming high before heading to Ole Miss

Three-star White County (Tenn.) shooting guard Grant Slatten committed to Ole Miss last summer and then signed with Kermit Davis and the Rebels in November.

Since then, it seems that all the 6-foot-6, 195-pounder has done is score.

"My coach told me he wanted to me to average 35 per game this season so I'm trying to make him proud," Slatten said.

Through 17 games, the 33rd-ranked shooting guard in the 2021 class is doing just that. The Sparta, Tenn., native is averaging 35.9 points per game for White County, leading them to an early 14-3 record.

"We're playing really well right now," Slatten said. "It's not really something I think about every game, but it's a bit surprising to be honest."

Slatten and his teammates have their sights set on hardware this year they've been eyeing for some time.

"District, region, and state, those are the trophies we want," Slatten said. "We've all played together since 6th grade and it's all we've ever wanted.

"Cleveland is in our district and will be tough. ...They're always good. And then Houston and Mason Miller would be a tough hurdle down the line in the state tournament."

The Ole Miss signee acknowledged the Rebels' up-and-down 2020-2021 season, but he is excited to get to Oxford with his fellow signees.

"I'm excited to play for Coach Davis and I'm sure they are too," Slatten said. "My shooting is where I think I will help the most."

Slatten first met Davis at MTSU when he attended his basketball camps as a kid. Slatten's father, Bruce, is Slatten's head coach. He, too, Is quite familiar with Davis and his other son, Will, played for Davis and the Blue Raiders from 2016-2018.

"I was hearing from Florida State, New Mexico, and Purdue," Slatten said. "But once Ole Miss contacted me, Coach Davis and Coach (Win) Case offered me, It was over."

Slatten scored 59 points in a game earlier this season, breaking his own school record. He's also eclipsed 2,000 career points, once again setting the school's all-time mark.