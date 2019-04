On this edition of The Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by Dead Soxy, Russell Johnson of Rivals.com and RebelGrove.com joins to discuss the latest in college basketball recruiting and college football recruiting at Ole Miss. What's the latest with Austin Crowley and Khadim Sy? Does Ole Miss have a real chance at Zach Evans? Should fans be worried about the lack of commitments? All those topics and more are dissected.